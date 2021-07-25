Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KNBWY stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

