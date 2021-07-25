Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR opened at $239.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

