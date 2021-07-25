Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LNVGY opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

