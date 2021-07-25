Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$1,900.00 at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,946.75.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,928.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,832.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 94.90. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,947.60.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

