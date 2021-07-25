Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $390.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of PSXP opened at $36.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

