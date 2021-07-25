Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

