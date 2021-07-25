FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.26. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 29,316 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $911,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

