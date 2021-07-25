Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.73. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 2,451 shares.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

