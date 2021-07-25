United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $35.14. United Bankshares shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 696 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

