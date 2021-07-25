ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $729.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $729.92, but opened at $748.63. ASML shares last traded at $744.27, with a volume of 2,532 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $684.59. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

