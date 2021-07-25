Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1447188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

