IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.48 million and a P/E ratio of -57.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

