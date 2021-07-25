TheStreet Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.