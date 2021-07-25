Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
QTX stock opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.58).
About Quartix Technologies
