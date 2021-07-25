Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

QTX stock opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

