Berenberg Bank Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 930

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

