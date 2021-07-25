Berenberg Bank Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 930

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

