KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGR. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $13,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

