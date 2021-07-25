Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

BKR stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

