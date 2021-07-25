Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.