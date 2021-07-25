Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

