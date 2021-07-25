Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.42 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

