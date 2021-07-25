The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

