Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TED opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Friday. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.10.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

