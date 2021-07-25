Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Personalis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

