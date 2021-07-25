Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

