Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

