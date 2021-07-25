Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $5.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $68.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of WKHS opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

