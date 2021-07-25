Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.