Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOGI opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

