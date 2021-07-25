Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP posted sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

DOOO stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

