$113.39 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce sales of $113.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $114.88 million. SFL reported sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.