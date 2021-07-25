Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.40 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.