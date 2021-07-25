Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.