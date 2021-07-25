Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €35.92 ($42.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.82. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.10 ($43.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

