Nord/LB Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.29. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

