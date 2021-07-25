JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.61 ($26.61).

DEC stock opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Friday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

