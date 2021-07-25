Piper Sandler Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

