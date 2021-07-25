NVR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $96.76 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NVR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $96.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $95.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,658.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,857.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.