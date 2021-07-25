Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Increased by Analyst

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $96.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $95.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,658.00 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,857.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

