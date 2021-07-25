Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$700.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) has been given a C$700.00 price objective by Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $65.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $149.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$680.00.

TSE:FFH opened at C$526.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$553.24. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$346.84 and a 52 week high of C$581.00. The company has a market cap of C$13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

