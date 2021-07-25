Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$163.78 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$200.50.

KXS stock opened at C$164.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$224.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$151.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.84.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

