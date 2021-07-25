Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$82.74 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.36.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$108.03 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$33.01 and a 12 month high of C$109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -72.45.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

