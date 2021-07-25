Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.08. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.