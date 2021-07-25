Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.