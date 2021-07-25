ICON Public Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $234.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

