Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.