Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Boosted by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $239.23 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 101.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 58.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.4% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

