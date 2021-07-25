Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted by Analyst

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

