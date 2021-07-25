Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) versus 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of 6D Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Technical Consultants and 6D Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 6D Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than 6D Global Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and 6D Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.71 -$11.09 million $2.02 4.58 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

6D Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 6D Global Technologies has a beta of 15.25, suggesting that its share price is 1,425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and 6D Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants 0.98% -18.02% 6.66% 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats 6D Global Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile

6D Global Technologies, Inc. provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing. It provides Web content management, Web analytics, marketing automation, mobile applications, business intelligence, and marketing cloud services. The company also offers contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. It serves the Fortune 500 commercial, nonprofit, and public sector enterprises in various industries comprising healthcare, consumer, education, manufacturing, and high tech sectors. 6D Global Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

