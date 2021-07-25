Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $173.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.