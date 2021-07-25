Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

